Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Issued By Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.39.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$29.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$7.34 and a one year high of C$31.57.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.28%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

