Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) PT Raised to $21.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DENN. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Denny’s will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Denny’s by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

