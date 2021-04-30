Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Earnings Results

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.720-0.770 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.72 to $0.77 EPS.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,391. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

