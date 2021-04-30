Daseke (DSKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Daseke to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.10 million. On average, analysts expect Daseke to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. Daseke has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

