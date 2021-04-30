Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $140.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $122.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

