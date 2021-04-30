Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.93.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.