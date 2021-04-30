Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $59.91, but opened at $62.00. Yum China shares last traded at $61.88, with a volume of 10,848 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

