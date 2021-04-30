Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Down 82.5% in April

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the March 31st total of 203,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,736,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.20 on Friday. Asia Broadband has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily to Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

