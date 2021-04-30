Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $200.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vulcan Materials traded as high as $182.51 and last traded at $180.83, with a volume of 1438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.86.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.95.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 267.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 33,682 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $4,819,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.73.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.