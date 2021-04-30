ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Price Up 4.7% Following Strong Earnings

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)’s stock price was up 4.7% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 5,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 505,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $797,529.60. Insiders sold a total of 108,818 shares of company stock valued at $923,217 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. The company has a market cap of $832.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29.

About ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

