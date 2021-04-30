$237.25 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to post sales of $237.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.40 million and the highest is $254.70 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $280.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $929.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $848.00 million to $975.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $937.17 million, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $985.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.33. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.