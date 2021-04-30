Reviewing New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) & FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC)

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

FalconStor Software has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Relic has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FalconStor Software and New Relic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software 8.79% -22.46% 23.75% New Relic -20.65% -26.93% -8.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FalconStor Software and New Relic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A New Relic 2 10 5 0 2.18

New Relic has a consensus target price of $70.40, suggesting a potential upside of 6.89%. Given New Relic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Relic is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of New Relic shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of New Relic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FalconStor Software and New Relic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $16.54 million 1.80 -$1.75 million N/A N/A New Relic $599.51 million 6.93 -$88.94 million ($1.08) -60.98

FalconStor Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Relic.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, develops, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. The company offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor storsafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector for recovering data, instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments. It also provides FalconStor RecoverTrac Disaster Recovery Technology that streamlines the implementation, testing, and execution of disaster recovery operations; and FalconStor MicroScanTM Technology, which minimizes the amount of data transferred during replication by eliminating inefficiencies at the application and file system layer. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software. It provides prebuilt dashboards and visualizations, as well as the ability to search across data types, create customized dashboards, and build applications that can be shared and customized by other users. The company offers customers with software code to add to their applications and infrastructure; open data application performance interfaces, and software development kits, as well as open source connectors and technologies for customers, partners, and third-party developers to extend its platform into their products; cloud-based architecture and big data database; and New Relic Application Performance Monitoring, Mobile, Browser, Synthetics, Infrastructure, and Insights products for analyzing data. It also provides New Relic chart builder, dashboards, and programmability features that allow customers to use connected data to build visuals; New Relic Applied Intelligence to spot abnormal behavior across billions of pieces of data; and New Relic Alerts, which provides a centralized notification system. It sells its products through direct sales organizations, and online and offline sales. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

