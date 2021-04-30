Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III’s Quiet Period To End on May 3rd (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III’s (NASDAQ:KVSC) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, May 3rd. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III had issued 50,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of KVSC stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.