Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.92.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $64.20 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,137 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,491,213.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,461,049.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,559.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,129 shares of company stock worth $12,470,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

