MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for MGM Growth Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGP. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.495 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.98%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

