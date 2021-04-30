Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IONS. TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.45.

Shares of IONS opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.25 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,994,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $14,893,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after buying an additional 231,047 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

