Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Update

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the March 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
OTCMKTS:ADPPF opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65. Adler Group has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $29.65.
Adler Group Company Profile
Featured Article: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.