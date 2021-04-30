AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $352.55 Million

Analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will post sales of $352.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $345.10 million to $360.00 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $302.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $340.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $113,226. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,887,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,367,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

ASIX stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $858.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

