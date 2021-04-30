The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €54.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.41 ($60.48).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.