JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €140.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SU. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €131.83 ($155.10).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

EPA:SU opened at €134.38 ($158.09) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €131.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €122.05. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.