Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €101.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.75 ($115.00).

EPA:SAN opened at €86.84 ($102.16) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €83.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €81.59. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

