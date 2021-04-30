Brokers Set Expectations for Boralex Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boralex in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.00 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BLX. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boralex to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.22.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$40.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.45. The firm has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$26.32 and a 1 year high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870 shares in the company, valued at C$36,105.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

