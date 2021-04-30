Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.78). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

NYSE:TNP opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $163.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 43,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

