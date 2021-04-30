B. Riley Weighs in on Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). B. Riley also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $19.53 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $490,381.65. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,905 shares of company stock worth $1,782,582. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

