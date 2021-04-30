ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (LON:ICGT) Insider Alastair Bruce Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (LON:ICGT) insider Alastair Bruce bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,122 ($14.66) per share, for a total transaction of £67,320 ($87,954.01).

LON:ICGT opened at GBX 1,096 ($14.32) on Friday. ICG Enterprise Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 650 ($8.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,130 ($14.76). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,049.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 957.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £753.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

