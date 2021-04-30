Tim Wright Purchases 14,000 Shares of Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Stock

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) insider Tim Wright bought 14,000 shares of Science in Sport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £8,680 ($11,340.48).
Shares of SIS stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.88) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.52 million and a P/E ratio of -51.54. Science in Sport plc has a 12 month low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 67 ($0.88). The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
About Science in Sport
Further Reading: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.