Tim Wright Purchases 14,000 Shares of Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Stock

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) insider Tim Wright bought 14,000 shares of Science in Sport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £8,680 ($11,340.48).

Shares of SIS stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.88) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.52 million and a P/E ratio of -51.54. Science in Sport plc has a 12 month low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 67 ($0.88). The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

About Science in Sport

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products; recovery products; protein products; supplements; and vitamins and minerals.

