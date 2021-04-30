Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%.

CPF stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.39. 166,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

CPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

