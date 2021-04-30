Cigna (CI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cigna (NYSE:CI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cigna to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cigna stock opened at $250.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $256.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.31. The stock has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,401. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

