Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.27 EPS

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $3.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Kilroy Realty updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.800-0.860 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.86 EPS.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.32. 1,453,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,709. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.36. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

