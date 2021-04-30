Enerplus (ERF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Enerplus to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Enerplus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enerplus alerts:

NYSE ERF opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerplus from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.