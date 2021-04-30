TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

TRU stock opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $110.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,357 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

