Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $58.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYF. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

SYF stock opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $44.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 516.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 682,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,872,000 after buying an additional 572,202 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $1,994,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 363,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at about $3,889,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

