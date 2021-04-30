Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Olympic Steel to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Olympic Steel had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Olympic Steel to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Olympic Steel stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $323.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZEUS. TheStreet raised Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

