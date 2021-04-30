Robert W. Baird Increases Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $135.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.53% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. OTR Global began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Shares of CROX opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $102.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,312,617.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,955 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,153,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,290,000 after purchasing an additional 104,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $51,847,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crocs by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after buying an additional 582,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Crocs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,927,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

