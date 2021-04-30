Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Lowered to $216.00 at Mizuho

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $228.00 to $216.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Shares of LLY opened at $182.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $174.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.41. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

