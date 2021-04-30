National Bankshares Analysts Give Tecsys (TSE:TCS) a C$55.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$55.00 price objective on Tecsys (TSE:TCS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TCS. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Tecsys in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a C$55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Tecsys stock opened at C$44.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$645.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.35. Tecsys has a 52-week low of C$20.51 and a 52-week high of C$66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.13.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$31.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tecsys will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Tecsys’s payout ratio is currently 63.31%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

