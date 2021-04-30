Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 69 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 69 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LHN. Barclays set a CHF 68 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group set a CHF 61.50 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 58.40 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 67 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 63.04.

Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.