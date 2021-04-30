TD Securities Increases Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$50.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOY. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.36.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$41.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$15.01 and a 52-week high of C$42.35. The stock has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.42.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$629.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

