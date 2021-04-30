Head to Head Contrast: Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB)

AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -100.76% Profound Medical -275.12% -33.69% -29.34%

This is a summary of current ratings for AIT Therapeutics and Profound Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIT Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Profound Medical 0 0 4 1 3.20

Profound Medical has a consensus target price of $31.42, suggesting a potential upside of 72.24%. Given Profound Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than AIT Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Profound Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -2.04 Profound Medical $4.17 million 88.75 -$15.22 million ($1.37) -13.31

Profound Medical has higher revenue and earnings than AIT Therapeutics. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIT Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

AIT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Profound Medical beats AIT Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIT Therapeutics

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Garden City, New York.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain relief associated with metastases in bone, as well as non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

