Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $517.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report sales of $517.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $501.20 million and the highest is $541.40 million. Stepan posted sales of $460.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $44,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,508.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $99,324.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,953.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Stepan in the third quarter worth $908,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,296,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCL opened at $131.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.74. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $83.66 and a fifty-two week high of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

