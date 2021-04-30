DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Short Interest Update

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DTRK traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $5.96. 1,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.20 and a beta of 0.82. DATATRAK International has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32.

Get DATATRAK International alerts:

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. DATATRAK International had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.43%.

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.