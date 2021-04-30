Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.050-9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Stryker also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.05-9.30 EPS.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $263.43. 943,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,291. Stryker has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.96.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

