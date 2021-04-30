First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.68 and last traded at $48.65. 166,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 333,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.69.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.