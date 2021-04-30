Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Decreases By 66.5%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the March 31st total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.9 days.

CHKGF stock remained flat at $$6.26 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. CK Asset has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

CK Asset Company Profile

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

