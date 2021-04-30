Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Decreases By 66.5%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the March 31st total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.9 days.
CHKGF stock remained flat at $$6.26 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. CK Asset has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $6.45.
CK Asset Company Profile
