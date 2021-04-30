C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Short Interest Down 68.8% in April

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPKPY remained flat at $$3.12 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960. C.P. Pokphand has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells animal feed products in Mainland China, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Agri-Food, Vietnam Agri-Food, and Investment and Property Holding. It is involved in breeding, farming, and selling of livestock and aquatic animals; manufacturing and selling of value-added processed food products; slaughtering and selling of pork meat products; and manufacturing and trading of chicken meat products.

