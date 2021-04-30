Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.940-4.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.06 billion-$5.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.06 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.94-4.16 EPS.

Encompass Health has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $699,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

