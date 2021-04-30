Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Announces Earnings Results

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%.

NYSE:BHLB traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 394,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,148. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.