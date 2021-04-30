Zacks: Brokerages Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will announce sales of $207.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $203.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.91 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $168.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $965.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $950.33 million to $980.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

ROAD stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 265,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,023. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Construction Partners has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $36.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $61,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200. 63.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Construction Partners by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Construction Partners by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Construction Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Construction Partners by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after acquiring an additional 89,158 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Construction Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.