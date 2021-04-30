Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.50.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,540,259 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,827,000 after buying an additional 135,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,533,000 after buying an additional 74,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,485,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $67.64 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

