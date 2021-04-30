Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Trading 21.8% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 28.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $78,738.02 and approximately $45.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00067167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.03 or 0.00290203 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.68 or 0.01119353 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00027131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.68 or 0.00725696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,191.58 or 1.00150293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

